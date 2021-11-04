- (PLX AI) - Aktia Bank Q3 net interest income EUR 23.1 million.
- • Q3 net commission income EUR 33.5 million
- • Q3 CET1 capital ratio 10.4%
|Aktia Bank Q3 EPS EUR 0.28 vs. Estimate EUR 0.24
|Di
|Aktia Bank Plc: Aktia and Finnair to launch a new Finnair Visa credit card
|Aktia Bank PlcPress release2 November 2021 at 12.00 p.m.
Aktia and Finnair have agreed on co-operation and will introduce a new Finnair Visa credit card into the market in spring 2022. With the...
|25.10.
|Aktia Bank Plc: Aktia's interim report for January-September will be published on Thursday 4 November 2021 at 8.00 a.m.
|Aktia Bank PlcPress release25 October 2021 at 2.00 p.m.
Aktia's interim report for January-September will be published on
Thursday
4
November 2021 at 8.00 a.m.
Aktia's interim...
|18.10.
|Aktia Bank Plc: Finland's economic growth is slowing down in 2022 - private consumption is not enough to save growth
|According to Aktia's Chief Economist Lasse Corin, Finland's economy will grow by 3.3% this year, but the growth will slow down to 2.3% in 2022. The dismantling of the pent-up demand for consumption...
|30.09.
|Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: AKTIA BANK OYJ: DIRECTED ISSUE
|EXCHANGE NOTICE, SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 SHARES (Record Id 184303)
AKTIA BANK OYJ: DIRECTED ISSUE
A total of 1,371,500 shares will be traded as old shares as of October 01, 2021.
Identifiers of Aktia...
