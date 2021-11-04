- (PLX AI) - ING Q3 pretax profit EUR 1,924 million vs. estimate EUR 1,800 million.
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|13,476
|13,532
|07:34
|13,440
|13,500
|03.11.
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:22
|ING Bank Q3 earnings rise on fee income, lending margins
|07:22
|ING Group reports Q3 results
|07:10
|ING Q3 Net Income EUR 1,367 Million vs. Estimate EUR 1,245 Million
|(PLX AI) - ING Q3 pretax profit EUR 1,924 million vs. estimate EUR 1,800 million.
► Artikel lesen
|07:05
|ING Group: ING posts 3Q2021 net result of €1,367 million
|ING posts 3Q2021 net result of €1,367 million
3Q2021 result before tax of €1,924 million; capital position strengthens, CET1 ratio at 15.8%
•
Strong growth in fee income...
► Artikel lesen
|07:04
|Zwei Banken, ein Produkt: Die Copycat-Moves von ING und DKB
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|ING GROEP NV
|13,360
|+0,39 %