

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Societe Generale SA (SCGLF.PK, SCGLY.PK) reported that its third-quarter group net income climbed to 1.60 billion euros from 862 million euros in the previous year.



Underlying gross operating income was 2.4 billion euros, up 32.8% compared to last year, with a positive jaws effect Still low cost of risk: 15 basis points in third-quarter of 2021, with no significant provision write-back.



Net banking income for the quarter grew to 6.67 billion euros from the prior year's 5.81 billion euros driven by a very strong momentum in all the businesses and the beginning of the recognition of the second TLTRO allowance for around 0.1 billion euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SOCIETE GENERALE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de