

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Commerzbank AG (CRZBY.PK) reported Thursday that its third-quarter consolidated profit attributable to Commerzbank shareholders amounted to 403 million euros, compared to prior year's loss of 60 million euros.



The operating profit went up to 472 million euros from last year's 168 million euros.



In the third quarter, Commerzbank generated revenues of 2.006 million euros, almost same as last year's 2.033 billion euros. Underlying net commission income rose by around 7 percent to 873 million euros.



Looking ahead, Commerzbank continues to expect a positive net result and operating result for the full year 2021, despite the restructuring expenses. Revenues are still expected to exceed the previous year.



Regarding its restructuring, the company noted that around 10,000 full-time positions are to be cut by 2024 to become a sustainably profitable bank.



After the successful implementation of the voluntary programme, more than half of the necessary personnel reduction has already been achieved in a socially responsible way, the company noted.



