ISS says upgrade of financial outlook driven by fundamental business improvements.
- • Q3 revenue DKK 17,479 million vs. estimate DKK 17,300 million
- • Q3 organic growth 2.6% vs. estimate 3%
- • ISS outlook for organic growth is confirmed and still expected to be positive
- • Outlook FY EBIT margin 2.5%, up from above 2% previously
- • Outlook FY free cash flow DKK 1,500 million, up from above DKK 1,000 million previously
- • Our turnaround initiatives are clearly paying off and the success of our execution allows us to upgrade our outlook on operating margin and free cash flow, CEO says
- • Progress on these two financial metrics is key to create a healthy foundation and reach our turnaround targets for 2022: CEO
