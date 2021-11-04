

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - ING Group (ING) on Thursday reported net result of 1.367 billion euros, up 73.5% from 788 million euros in the same quarter a year ago, underpinned by higher net interest income and non-interest income, and annual dividend received from the Bank of Beijing.



Result before tax increased 59.8% to 1.924 billion euros from 1.204 billion euros in the comparable quarter last year.



Total income for the quarter grew to 4.648 billion euros from 4.286 billion euros in the year-ago quarter.



Net interest income in the quarter increased to 3.388 billion euros from 3.329 billion euros last year and Fee income rose 20.2% year-on-year to 882 million euros.



