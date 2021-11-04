

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Siemens Healthineers AG (SMMNY.PK) reported that its fourth quarter net income to shareholders increased to 462 million euros from 428 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.41 euros compared to 0.42 euros. Adjusted EBIT increased to 793 million euros from 631 million euros. Adjusted basic earnings per share was 0.53 euros compared to 0.48 euros.



Fourth quarter revenue increased to 5.16 billion euros from 3.88 billion euros, previous year. comparable growth was 14.4% from prior-year which was considerably challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic. Excluding rapid antigen tests, growth was 10.3%.



For fiscal 2021, adjusted basic earnings per share was up 26% to 2.03 euros. Revenue was around 18 billion euros, with comparable growth of 19.3%. Comparable revenue growth was 11.8%, excluding rapid COVID-19 antigen tests.



For fiscal 2022, the Group expects comparable revenue growth between 0% and 2% from fiscal 2021. Excluding revenue from rapid COVID-19 antigen tests, the company expects comparable revenue growth between 5% and 7%. The company also expects adjusted basic earnings per share to be between 2.08 euros and 2.20 euros.



