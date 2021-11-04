CDNetworks Releases State of the Web Security for 2020: Web Application Attacks Surged 740%

DIAMOND BAR, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CDNetworks (www.cdnetworks.com), the leading CDN and cloud security provider, has released State of the Web Security for 2020 (the Report). The Report states that distributed denial-of-service (DDoS), Web application, bot, and API attacks have a global surge in 2020 compared to 2019. In particular, the CDNetworks security platform monitored and intercepted 9.524 billion Web application attacks, 7.4 times more than in 2019. The statistics clearly show that enterprises are suffering from cyber-attacks and have an increasing need for comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to protect their online assets.

According to the Report, all types of attacks continued to increase. Consider that:

DDoS attacks incidents continued to rise by over 78.79% compared with 2019

Web application attacks surged 7.4 times more than in 2019, reaching 9.524 billion

The average number of bot attack incident was a staggering 1134 attacks per second, three times the number of attacks in 2019

4.7 Billion API attacks recorded in 2020, an 56% increase

The Report goes on to say that data generated by the CDNetworks security platform shows an ominous trend where DDoS attacks have become amplified. Instead of single types of DDoS attacks, cyber-criminals are now integrating a combination of attack types into formidable threat. This means that targeted industries will be forced to contend with increasingly complex and virulent threats that leverage a combination of attack methods.

In the face of this menacing trend, standard current best practices are shifting away from solutions that focus on single attack types and moving toward comprehensive cloud security solutions that are scalable, easy to operate and manage, and provide comprehensive reporting content viewing, configuration adjustment, and distribution of security events in one portal system. This approach identifies and neutralizes attacks quickly to eliminate or minimize their impact.

CDNetworks' cloud security solution combines the robust performance of a Content Delivery Network (CDN) with enhanced security to deliver customers' websites in a fast and secure manner. Its secure cloud computing services protect businesses from a range of cyber-attacks, including, but not limited to, DDoS, Automated bot attacks, ransomware, SQL injection and Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) and OWASP top 10.

It is also worth noting that Artificial Intelligence (AI) will also play a major role in cybersecurity. One reason AI has attracted interest, for enterprises and cyber-criminals alike, is because it can discover patterns in big data. Hackers can use machine learning to learn database rules and protection strategies of a target in order to detect vulnerabilities in a network or system. Cloud security vendors, on the other hand, can use AI to enforce automated policy learning, entity behavior analysis, attack source tracing, and security detection. Intelligent confrontation will be the battlefield for cloud security in the near future.

Please click here to download this report.

