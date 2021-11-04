Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.11.2021
Breaking News: Jetzt ist es offiziell – Halo Collective und der Akanda (NASDAQ?) Spinout!
WKN: 896279 ISIN: SE0000163628 Ticker-Symbol: EJXB 
Tradegate
02.11.21
16:40 Uhr
10,460 Euro
+0,115
+1,11 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
04.11.2021 | 08:10
Invitation to the presentation of Elekta's second quarter 2021/22

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) invites analysts and investors to a presentation of the second quarter 2021/22 at 10:00 a.m. CET on November 25. The interim report for the second quarter will be published at 7:30 a.m. CET on the same day.

The company's development will be presented by Elekta's President and CEO, Gustaf Salford, together with CFO, Johan Adebäck. After the presentation, held in English, a Q&A session will follow.

The presentation will be broadcast live on the web. It will be necessary to join the phone conference if you plan to ask questions. A recording of the webcast can be found on Elekta's website after the call.

Welcome!

Time: Thursday, November 25, at 10:00 a.m. CET

Telephone numbers to join phone conference:
UK: +44 333 300 9035
USA: +1 646 722 4902
Sweden: +46 8 566 427 06

Webcast: https://elekta-qreports.creo.se/211125

For further information, please contact:
Cecilia Ketels, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +46 76 611 76 25, e-mail: cecilia.ketels@elekta.com
Time zone: CET (Central European Time)

About Elekta
As a leader in precision radiation therapy, Elekta is committed to ensuring every patient has access to the best cancer care possible. We openly collaborate with customers to advance sustainable, outcome-driven and cost-efficient solutions to meet evolving patient needs, improve lives and bring hope to everyone dealing with cancer. To us, it's personal, and our global team of 4,700 employees combine passion, science, and imagination to profoundly change cancer care. We don't just build technology, we build hope. Elekta is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with offices in more than 120 countries and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.

