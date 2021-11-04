- (PLX AI) - Optomed Q3 revenue EUR 3.342 million.
- • Q3 EBITDA margin -10.1%
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:10
|Optomed Q3 EBITDA EUR -337 Thousand
|(PLX AI) - Optomed Q3 revenue EUR 3.342 million.• Q3 EBITDA margin -10.1%
► Artikel lesen
|13.09.
|OPTOMED OYJ: Composition of Optomed's Nomination Board
|06.08.
|OPTOMED OYJ: Optomed Plc - Managers' transactions - Guo
|06.08.
|OPTOMED OYJ: Optomed Plc - Managers' transactions - Salonen
|06.08.
|OPTOMED OYJ: Optomed Plc - Managers' transactions - Tenstam
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|OPTOMED OYJ
|-
|-