- (PLX AI) - SBB 9-month rental income SEK 4,235 million vs. estimate SEK 4,309 million.
- • 9-Month net income SEK 13,296 million
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|5,814
|5,896
|08:53
|5,840
|5,896
|08:36
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:10
|Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden 9-Month Pretax Profit SEK 15,746 Million
|13.09.
|Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden Rises 2% as Brokers Lift Price Targets
|(PLX AI) - SBB shares were up more than 2% at the open after several Nordic brokers raised their price targets on the stock and reiterated buy recommendations.• It's very clear that SBB will continue...
|10.09.
|Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden Buy Recommendation Reiterated at Kepler on New Financial Targets
|(PLX AI) - SBB remains a buy at Kepler Cheuvreux after the company issued new financial targets and dividend policy. • SBB's growth case continues, Kepler said• SBB now targets generated income from...
|27.07.
|Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden Buys 15% of Arlandastad for SEK 564 Million; Sells Shares at SEK 45
|(PLX AI) - SBB buys 15 percent of Arlandastad Group for SEK 564 million.• Sells shares at SEK 45 to finance half the purchase price
|15.07.
|Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden Half Year Pretax Profit SEK 10,059 Million
|(PLX AI) - SBB half year rental income SEK 2,776 million vs. estimate SEK 2,760 million.• Half year net income SEK 9,293 million
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET I NORDEN AB
|5,846
|+0,48 %