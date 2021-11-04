- (PLX AI) - Bonesupport Q3 revenue SEK 54.9 million.
- • Q3 gross margin 89%
- • Q3 adjusted EPS SEK -0.22
|Zeit
|08:10
|Bonesupport Q3 EBIT SEK -13.3 Million
