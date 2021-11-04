- (PLX AI) - STG Q3 sales DKK 2,182 million vs. estimate DKK 2,252 million.
- • Q3 adjusted EBITDA DKK 627 million vs. estimate DKK 628 million
- • Q3 adjusted EPS DKK 4.2
- • Outlook FY free cash flow before acquisitions DKK 1,000-1,300 million
- • Outlook FY EBITDA growth 16-20%
- • Organic net sales declined by 2% and organic EBITDA grew 1% in the quarter
- • The results were driven by continued strong demand for handmade cigars in the US, a favourable market- and product mix, and synergies from the integration of Agio Cigars
- • Supply issues in Europe impacted net sales negatively in the third quarter, the company said
