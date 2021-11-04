- (PLX AI) - Matas Q2 revenue DKK 973.9 million vs. estimate DKK 979 million.
- • Q2 adjusted EBITDA DKK 165.6 million vs. estimate DKK 172 million
- • Q2 EBIT DKK 56.7 million
- • Q2 adjusted net income DKK 62.5 million
- • Q2 adjusted EBITDA margin 17%
- • Q2 gross margin 44.2% vs. estimate 43%
- • Outlook FY revenue growth 1-4%, up from 0-3% previously
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA margin 18-19%, up from 17.5-18.5% previously
- • The second quarter saw a major shift of sales between product categories. Sales of professional haircare products almost doubled, supported by the launch of Pro Hair Care on matas.dk, while sales of personal protective equipment plunged by 94% or DKK 21 million
