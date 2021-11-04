DJ Unaudited net asset value as at 30 September 2021 and increase in target dividend

4 November 2021

Custodian REIT plc

("Custodian REIT" or "the Company")

Unaudited net asset value as at 30 September 2021 and increase in target dividend

Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK commercial real estate investment company focused on smaller lot-sizes, today reports its unaudited net asset value ("NAV") as at 30 September 2021, highlights for the period from 1 July 2021 to 30 September 2021 ("the Period") and dividend update.

Financial highlights

-- Dividend per share approved for the Period of 1.25p (quarter ended 30 June 2021: 1.25p)

-- Target quarterly dividend per share increased by 10% to 1.375p commencing from the quarter ending 31December 2021, resulting in target dividends per share of no less than 5.25p for the year ending 31 March 2022 and5.5p for the year ending 31 March 2023

-- EPRA earnings per share1 for the Period increased to 1.6p (quarter ended 30 June 2021: 1.4p) due to aGBP0.2m decrease in the doubtful debt provision during the Period (quarter ended 30 June 2021: GBP0.3m increase)

-- 94% of rent collected relating to the Period, adjusted for contractual rent deferrals

-- NAV total return per share2 for the Period of 5.5%, comprising 1.2% dividends paid and a 4.3% capitalincrease

-- NAV per share of 106.0p (30 June 2021: 101.7p)

-- NAV of GBP445.9m (30 June 2021: GBP427.7m)

-- Net gearing3 decreased to 19.6% loan-to-value (30 June 2021: 24.3%) due to the disposal of nineproperties during the Period

Portfolio highlights

-- Property portfolio value of GBP565.3m (30 June 2021: GBP575.4m)

-- GBP12.8m aggregate valuation increase for the Period (2.5% of property portfolio), comprising GBP0.9m fromsuccessful asset management initiatives and GBP11.9m of general valuation increases

-- GBP4.2m profit on disposal5 from the sale of nine properties for aggregate consideration of GBP37.7m5comprising:

-- A portfolio of seven industrial assets for GBP32.6m, GBP5.1m (19%) above the properties' 31 March 2021valuation, when terms of the sale were agreed, and GBP2.9m (10%) above the 30 June 2021 valuation;

-- A retail warehouse in Galashiels to a special purchaser for GBP4.5m, GBP1.8m (67%) ahead of the 30 June 2021valuation; and

-- A children's day nursery in Basingstoke for GBP0.6m, GBP0.1m ahead of valuation

-- GBP8.15m4 invested in two property acquisitions

-- Since the Period end, an aggregate GBP46.5m invested in a portfolio 10 office, retail and industrial assetsthrough the corporate acquisition of DRUM Income Plus REIT plc, and separately, an industrial unit in York

1 Profit after tax excluding net gains or losses on investment property divided by weighted average number of shares in issue.

2 NAV per share movement including dividends paid during the Period.

3 Gross borrowings less cash (excluding rent deposits) divided by portfolio valuation.

4 Before rent top-ups of GBP0.3m and acquisition costs of GBP0.8m.

5 Net of rent top-ups of GBP0.2m and disposal costs of GBP0.4m.

Net asset value

The unaudited NAV of the Company at 30 September 2021 was GBP445.9m, reflecting approximately 106.0p per share, an increase of 4.3p (4.2%) since 30 June 2021:

Pence per share GBPm NAV at 30 June 2021 101.7 427.7 Valuation movements relating to: - Asset management activity 0.2 0.9 - General valuation increases 3.0 11.9 - Profit on disposal 1.0 4.2 Net valuation movement 4.2 17.0 Acquisition costs (0.2) (0.8) 4.0 16.2 EPRA earnings for the Period 1.6 7.3 Interim dividend paid6 relating to the previous quarter (1.3) (5.3) NAV at 30 September 2021 106.0 445.9

6 An interim dividend of 1.25p per share relating to the quarter ended 30 June 2021 was paid on 31 August 2021.

The NAV attributable to the ordinary shares of the Company is calculated under International Financial Reporting Standards and incorporates the independent portfolio valuation as at 30 September 2021 and net income for the Period. The movement in NAV reflects the payment of an interim dividend of 1.25p per share during the Period, but does not include any provision for the approved dividend of 1.25p per share for the Period to be paid on 30 November 2021.

Market commentary

Commenting on the market Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of Custodian Capital Limited (the Company's discretionary investment manager) said:

"The valuation movements by sector in the Custodian REIT property portfolio during the Period tell a story that is repeated across the market. Industrial and logistics assets continue to see strong demand from investors and occupiers. Occupier demand is driving rental growth, which is encouraging investors still further in their pricing. This virtuous circle appears to have some way to run, particularly amongst smaller regional properties, where inflationary pressures on construction costs, limited development and an ongoing excess of occupier demand over supply support continued rental growth.

"Pricing in the retail warehouse sector is recovering strongly as occupiers have proved resilient through the pandemic, with those in DIY, discounting, homewares and food all trading well. Where investors are confident that rental levels are sustainable, pricing has moved noticeably during the Period.

"Taking advantage of the strength and depth of demand in the industrial/logistics sector and the increasing demand for retail warehousing, we were delighted to conclude some opportunistic sales during the Period. We concluded the portfolio sale of seven industrial units which we felt did not meet our medium-term aspirations for rental growth or might require a level of capital expenditure that we would not recover in the valuation. As part of the sale, we agreed a delayed completion which enabled us to part-invest the expected proceeds in advance of completion, which has helped to reduce cash drag. We also sold, to a special purchaser, a B&Q retail warehouse in Galashiels 67% ahead of valuation. While this property would be considered a target property for Custodian REIT, we did not feel we would be able to achieve the upside delivered by the sale by holding the property, even over the long-term.

"To capitalise on the marginal yield achievable when buying smaller lot-size regional property, during the Period we acquired a distribution unit in Dundee and an office building in central Manchester and, since the Period end, a distribution unit in York for a combined sum of GBP11.1m at an aggregate net initial yield of c.6%. In all cases we believe there is strong rental growth potential over the short term.

"While challenges still remain in collecting all contractual rent I am hopeful that we will soon be able to cease reporting rent collection statistics as they continue to return towards pre-pandemic normality, with Custodian REIT collecting 94% of rent for the Period. Tenants appear to be looking to the future now and the number of conversations we are having with tenants regarding non-payment of rent has reduced noticeably."

Rent collection

94% of rent relating to the Period, net of contractual rent deferrals, has been collected as set out below:

GBPm Rental income (IFRS basis) 9.9 Lease incentives (0.4) Cash rental income expected, before contractual rent deferrals 9.5 Contractual rent deferred until subsequent periods - Contractual rent deferred from prior periods falling due during the Period 0.2 Cash rental income expected, net of contractual deferrals 9.7 100% Outstanding rental income (0.6) (6%) Collected rental income 9.1 94%

Outstanding rental income remains the subject of discussion with various tenants, and some arrears are potentially at risk of non-recovery due to disruption caused by the earlier COVID-19 restrictions and from CVAs or Administrations.

Dividends

During the Period the Company paid an interim dividend of 1.25p per share relating to the quarter ended 30 June 2021 which was fully covered by net cash collections and EPRA earnings.

The Board has approved an interim dividend per share of 1.25p for the Period which is fully covered by net cash receipts and 121% covered by EPRA earnings in line with the Board's current policy of paying dividends at a level broadly linked to net rental receipts.

In the absence of unforeseen circumstances and assuming rent collection levels remain in line with forecast, the Board intends to increase quarterly dividends per share to 1.375p from the quarter ending 31 December 2021 to achieve a target dividend7 per share for the year ending 31 March 2022 of at least 5.25p and for the year ending 31 March 2023 of at least 5.5p.

The Board's objective is to grow the dividend on a sustainable basis, at a rate which is fully covered by projected net rental income and does not inhibit the flexibility of the Company's investment strategy.

