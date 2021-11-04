

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany factory orders recovered in September but at a slower-than-expected pace, figures from Destatis revealed on Thursday.



New orders grew 1.3 percent month-on-month in September, reversing an 8.8 percent decrease in August. However, this was slower than the 2 percent expansion expected by economists.



Domestic orders were down 5.9 percent in September on the previous month. Meanwhile, foreign orders rose 6.3 percent.



On a yearly basis, new order growth eased to 9.7 percent from 10.4 percent in August.



Further, data showed that manufacturing turnover dropped 0.3 percent, following a revised 5.8 percent fall in August.



