News summary:

Record-breaking trial conducted over live R&E network with multi-degree ROADMS and RAMAN amplifiers

Using future-proof 150GHz grid, ADVA's single-channel 800G solution offers market's longest reach

Breakthrough will be key for long-distance connectivity

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that CSC IT Center for Science, which operates the Finnish University and Research Network (FUNET), has set an industry record by transporting 800Gbit/s farther than ever before over a live network. Using the ADVA FSP 3000 TeraFlex CoreChannel, FUNET's succeeded in transmitting data at 800Gbit/s on links exceeding 2,000km. The field trial shows how network operators can leverage new value in existing large-scale infrastructure and how FUNET can empower the Nordics' academics and scientists to achieve even more. Harnessing 140GBd sub-carrier technology, ADVA's new CoreChannel sled leverages 150GHz channel spacing, enabling TeraFlex to deliver the market's longest reach for a single-channel 800Gbit/s solution.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211104005050/en/

ADVA's TeraFlex CoreChannel technology helped FUNET break industry records for 800G transport (Photo: Business Wire)

"ADVA's FSP 3000 TeraFlex CoreChannel at 800Gbit/s speed delivered impressive reach during our tests and was stable throughout the month-long test period when we ran it on our nationwide ADVA open line system. The new 800Gbit/s channel technology will give us more flexibility to choose optimum modulation per use case to improve spectral efficiency. And, more importantly, it maps efficiently to 400GbE client services," said Jani Myyry, senior network specialist, CSC/FUNET. "This field trial demonstrates that our network can smoothly support future requirements and deliver even more to our users in the Finnish research and education community. It also will strengthen our confidence that the first multi-Terabit services we aim to deliver early next year together with other Nordic research and education networks can be implemented successfully."

With the addition of the new CoreChannel sled, ADVA's FSP 3000 TeraFlex is the industry's most efficient high-capacity open optical terminal for all applications from metro to submarine links. Now trials in the ultra-long-haul FUNET transport system have proven its compatibility with deployed infrastructure and shown that it offers excellent performance in a live flexgrid network built with multi-degree ROADMs and RAMAN amplifiers. TeraFlex CoreChannel also delivers industry-leading SNR requirements, making it resilient to transmission impairments. Featuring multi-rate client support, the CoreChannel sled can also transport any mix of 400GbE, 100GbE and 10GbE services, protecting investment and providing complete flexibility.

"It's fantastic to see our FSP 3000 TeraFlex with CoreChannel sled pass this major test with such flying colors. Even over the FUNET network's longest distances, the solution surpassed expectations and showed how incredible speeds are now possible at the lowest possible cost per bit per kilometer," commented Cornelius Fürst, director, product line management, ADVA. "One of the reasons our FSP 3000 TeraFlex CoreChannel is able to provide such great long-haul performance is that it carries data at 800Gbit/s using a 150GHz window. Not only does this help to reduce complexity and avoid stranded bandwidth, but it also makes the technology future-proof. 150GHz is the channel spacing that offers the best balance between fiber capacity and optical reach. That's why it's gaining traction across the industry and why our open FSP 3000 TeraFlex CoreChannel sled is ready for new innovation further down the line."

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.

About CSC IT Center for Science Ltd.

CSC IT Center for Science is a Finnish center of expertise in information technology owned by the Finnish state and higher education institutions. We provide internationally high-quality ICT expert services for higher education institutions, research institutes, culture, public administration and enterprises. For more information, please visit www.csc.fi.

Published by:

ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany

www.adva.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211104005050/en/

Contacts:

For press:

Gareth Spence

t +44 1904 699 358

public-relations@adva.com



For investors:

Stephan Rettenberger

t +49 89 890 665 854

investor-relations@adva.com