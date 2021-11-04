University of Oxford Chooses MRI Software to Transform Customer Service for Tenants

Technology will help the University improve the leasing experience for students, tenants and Estates teams

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MRI Software, a global leader in real estate software solutions, announced the University of Oxford has expanded its use of MRI Software solutions, further streamlining tenant leasing operations and improving the experience for staff and customers.

As one of the most famous institutions in Britain and the oldest university in the English-speaking world, the University of Oxford owns and manages a diverse property portfolio, including commercial, residential and student units, as well as land holdings. The University has been an MRI client for over ten years, successfully using MRI solutions for its core property management operations. The University will now implement MRI Horizon, a fully cloud-based property management and accounting platform to further enhance its operations in this area. The organisation will also implement MRI Sales & Lettings estate agency software and the MRI Engage resident portal. These solutions are at the core of MRI Living, an end-to-end software suite that equips property owners/operators and agents with a comprehensive set of integrated residential management tools that provide leasing and management capabilities with customisable customer engagement portals.

Sarah Davies, Head of Finance, Estates Services at the University of Oxford said: "Estates Services' working group undertook a rigorous evaluation process with several potential system providers. Throughout the process, the MRI team was responsive and agile in terms of our needs, and we are confident that working in partnership with them will provide us with a property management system that best fits the University's operational and strategic requirements. The University envisages that implementation of MRI Horizon, MRI Sales & Lettings, and MRI Engage resident portal will deliver very considerable benefits to students, tenants and Estates teams by way of online engagement and streamlining of processes."

A major aim of the project was to further improve the online leasing journey and provide a cutting-edge customer portal for students and staff. The University and MRI Software will be working in partnership to create the best possible onboarding process for students using the leasing portal.

Dan Foryszewski, Investor Solutions Team Manager at MRI Software said: "We are all excited to start the implementation with the University of Oxford team and build on our existing relationship. I am confident that MRI Living will allow the team to transform the way the University leases out properties, interacts with its customers and facilitates easy data sharing across its departments. We look forward to delivering a technology solution that will support a modern customer experience and strategic management of the University's property portfolio."

