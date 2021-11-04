Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock: "Bombenmeldung"! 2.934% Wachstum! Neubewertung voraus!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.11.2021 | 09:46
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

A Revolutionary Reward Token that uses Pool Staking to Reward its holders, "BabyHarmony"

BERLIN, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BabyHarmony is a reflection token that automatically rewards holders $ONE tokens within their wallets by redistributing trading volume. There is a tax of 12% on all purchases and sales. 2% is sent to a Liquidity Pool providing about 50% yearly interest rate. The dividends are sent to BabyHarmony holders every 24h.

7% tax is distributed to holders in $ONE, 2% pays for marketing, and 1% goes into the liquid pool.

The maximum wallet size is 2%, and the maximum transaction size is 0,5%.

BabyHarmony scheduled its Fair Launch on the PancakeSwap Exchange on October 16th, 2021. The company did not have any Whitelist and no presales. It didn't even organize an ICO as the company believes that everyone should purchase BabyHarmony at a fair price from the moment that it launches.

The team even plans to launch an Auto-Reinvestment Pool (ARP) to allow holders to put a certain amount of tokens. The ARP will permit holders to use their rewards to purchase BabyHarmony without paying tax.

BabyHarmony Coin Market Data & Price

The exchange has a total quantity of 100 billion $BABYHARMONY coins, with a supply of 95B coins. If you want to buy or sell BabyHarmony, PancakeSwap (v2) is the most popular exchange right now.

BabyHarmony is on a quest to find the perfect match for you.

  • Decentralized finance is a concept that involves removing mediators, intermediates, and banks from the financial sector. Our goal is to provide user-friendly access to Decentralized Finance.
  • The introduction of the App will be the next stage. The increased need for utilities like Staking Pools and Yield Farming will be met by our App: It provides simple access to user unfamiliar with Decentralized Finance. This will drive demand for our Token and, as a result, its value will rise.
  • We will build a NFT Marketplace with a function that allows artists to mint / create NFTs with integrated Reward Systems, called passive income NFTs. This would completely transform the NFT market, given there are currently no marketplaces that support these Rewards.

BabyHarmony has a goal. Introduce DeFi to the masses.

The first step to providing access to the DeFi for everyone was the implementation of our POOL REWRD SYSTEM. We are the first Token with guaranteed rewards independently of price and daily volume.

2% of Trading Volume is sent to a Staking Pool with 50% interest rate. 2/3 of Dividends are sent to holders every 24h. 1/3 is reinvested in the Pool, growing it indefinitely. The dividend are paid out in Harmony $ONE tokens.

BabyHarmony tokenomics

A 12% tax on all purchases and sells is redistributed automatically every few hours

The token contract is based on a static system of rewards. The tax is divided into the following categories:

  • 2% is staked in Staking Pool with 50% yearly interest rate. Dividends sent to holders automatically
  • 7% is distributed to holders automatically
  • 2 % are allotted for the marketing wallet.
  • 1% is added to the Liquidity

Media Details

Company: Babyharmony
Email: support@babyharmony.app
Website: www.Babyharmony.app
Telegram: https://t.me/BabyHarmonymain
Twitter: https://twitter.com/babyharmonyfair's=21

All investment strategies and investments involve the risk of loss. Nothing contained in this article should be construed as investment advice.

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.