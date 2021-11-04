Anzeige
Dow Jones News
04.11.2021 | 09:46
DJ AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (JPHU) AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Nov-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD

DEALING DATE: 03/11/2021

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 214.606

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 173984

CODE: JPHU

ISIN:      LU1681039217 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      JPHU 
Sequence No.:  125998 
EQS News ID:  1246165 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
November 04, 2021 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)

