

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Tate & Lyle Plc (TATE.L, TATYY.PK) said it delivered strong first half performance despite inflationary headwinds. Adjusted earnings per share grew 25% year-on-year from continuing operations. Revenue was up 19% with Food & Beverage Solutions revenue growing 19%.



For six months to 30 September 2021, adjusted profit before tax from continuing operations increased to 85 million pounds from 78 million pounds, previous year. Adjusted earnings per share was 14.4 pence compared to 12.9 pence.



Profit before tax was 21 million pounds compared to 58 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share from continuing operations declined to 2.5 pence from 9.6 pence.



First half revenue from continuing operations increased to 656 million pounds from 592 million pounds, last year.



The Board has approved an increase in the interim dividend for the six months to 30 September 2021 of 0.2 pence to 9.0 pence. This will be paid on 5 January 2022 to all shareholders on the Register of Members on 26 November 2021.



