Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NORDEA BANK ABP: INVALIDATION OF SHARES

EXCHANGE NOTICE, NOVEMBER 04, 2021 SHARES NORDEA BANK ABP: INVALIDATION OF SHARES Nordea Bank Abp has invalidated 42,602,988 shares. The decrease in the number of shares has been entered into the Trade Register on November 04, 2021. The invalidation will be valid in the trading system as of November 05, 2021. Identifiers of Nordea Bank Abp's share: Trading code: NDA FI ISIN code: FI4000297767 Orderbook id: 150235 Number of shares: 4,007,348,931 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260