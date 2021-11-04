Gordon Brothers Issues Secured Term Loan Facility to Support London-Based Jeweller's Working Capital

London, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring and investment firm, has issued a secured term loan facility to a family-owned jewellery and diamond retailer based in London.

The retailer has over 30 years' experience designing and manufacturing fine jewellery and specialises in engagement rings, wedding rings, diamonds and bespoke jewellery.

"We are pleased to support our client during this transformative time for their business and the U.K. jewellery and retail sectors at large," said Frank Morton, CEO International at Gordon Brothers. "Together we developed a custom financing package and strategy to continue building towards their next chapter."

Gordon Brothers delivers tailor-made financing for companies globally at all stages of the business lifecycle. The firm provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation beyond traditional asset-based lending. Each capital solution is crafted on a deal-specific basis with consideration of borrowers' needs and in support of their goals.

Additionally, Gordon Brothers lends or invests directly in retail, brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide broader solutions beyond market-leading disposition and appraisal services.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four service areas: valuations, dispositions, operations, and investments. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial, and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use. Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually. Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.