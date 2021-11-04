

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK-based healthcare company, Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) on Thursday reported 5.5 percent growth in revenue for the third quarter on reported basis, and 2.3 percent growth on underlying basis.



The Group's revenue for the quarter rose 5.5 percent to $1.27 billion. Orthopaedics revenue slid 0.7 percent to $508 million, reflecting impact of Delta variant in US and supply constraints, while Sports Medicine & ENT revenue rose 8.3 percent to $379 million, driven by continued strong joint repair performance and gradual recovery of ENT. Advanced Wound Management revenue was up by 12.1 percent to $379 million.



The Group also said it is on track to deliver at the low end of full year guidance, reflecting impact of Delta variant and supply constraints



