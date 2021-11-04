- (PLX AI) - Novo Nordisk shares rose another 1.3% today as analysts continued to lift their price targets after the third-quarter earnings.
- • Momentum will continue into 2022 despite a potential negative impact from a Chinese drug pricing reform, SEB said, lifting its price target to DKK 805 from DKK 725
- • Novo's GLP-1 diabetes franchise is pulling even more weight than we had hoped for and we continue to see a doubling of obesity sales in 2022, Danske said, lifting its price target to DKK 835 from DKK 735
- • We remain buyers of the stock and see potential further valuation upside from even higher obesity sales forecasts, once-weekly insulin icodec, oral sema for obesity, cagrisema in obesity and MIM8, Nordea said, lifting its price target to DKK 760 from DKK 680
- • Strong Wegovy trajectory layers on solid GLP1 growth, Bank of America said, lifting its price target to DKK 780 from DKK 735
NOVO NORDISK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de