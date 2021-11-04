

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L, TM) reported that its net income attributable to the company for the first half of fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 climbed to 1.52 trillion yen or 109.28 yen per share from 629.37 billion yen or 44.76 yen per share in the same quarter last year.



Operating income rose to 1.75 trillion yen, from 519.98 billion yen in the previous year.



Total sales revenues grew to 15.48 trillion yen, from 11.38 trillion yen last year.



The company declared interim ordinary dividend of 120 yen per share, an increase of 15 yen compared to the previous fiscal year. It has also decided to conduct a repurchase of up to 150 billion yen of common stock.



Consolidated vehicle sales for the period was at 4.94 million, which was 132.7% of consolidated vehicle sales for the first half of the previous fiscal year. Toyota and Lexus brand vehicle sales was at 4.852 million, which was 121.0% of such sales for the first half of the previous fiscal year.



For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, the company now expects Consolidated vehicle sales to be 8.55 million units, which is 98.3% of the previous forecasts. As for Toyota and Lexus brand vehicle sales, the company anticipates that vehicle sales will be 9.4 million units, which is 97.9% of the previous forecasts.



The company now expects annual net income of 2.49 trillion yen, operating income of 2.80 trillion yen. Previously, it expected net income of 2.30 trillion yen, operating income of 2.50 trillion yen.



The company still expects annual sales revenues of 30 trillion yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TOYOTA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de