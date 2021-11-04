

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Superdry Plc (SDRY.L, SEPGF.PK, SEPGY.PK) said its Group revenue declined 2.4% for the 26-week period to 23 October 2021. Wholesale revenue increased 1.2% year-on-year. The impact of global supply chain delays has been greater on Wholesale channel, the Group said. The Group noted that pandemic continues to materially impact physical store trading. First half performance was negatively impacted by temporary closures in Europe, and the permanent closure of 15 stores.



For the 8-week period to 23 October 2021, Group revenue was down 8.8%. The Group said the improvement in trading in Retail channels across the 8-week period has been encouraging, as it has exited sale and fully launched AW21 collection.



Superdry noted that it currently has no significant availability issues in retail operations arising from supply chain delays.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SUPERDRY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de