

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - JD Sports Fashion Plc (JD.L) issued a statement on the CMA's decision to prohibit JD's acquisition of Footasylum. The Group noted that this is the first time that the CMA has decided to block or remedy a deal between competitors where it found that there will be no substantial lessening of competition in relation to the acquiring business.



Peter Cowgill, Executive Chairman of JD Sports Fashion Plc, stated: 'The CMA's decision today continues to be inexplicable to anyone who understands what difference the pandemic has made to UK retail and how competition and the supply chain in our markets actually work.'



JD stated that it is studying the report in detail and will carefully consider options accordingly.



