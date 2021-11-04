

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Ricoh Company, Ltd. (RICOY.OB) a Japanese multinational imaging and electronics firm, on Thursday reported a swing to profit for first half of the current fiscal ended in September, helped by a rise in sales.



The Ota City-headquartered firm generated a profit of 11.15 billion yen or 16.06 yen per share for first half of 2021, compared to a loss of 22.19 billion yen or 30.64 yen per share, reported for the same period, last year.



Amidst positive market sentiments, the electronics company posted an operating profit of 13.10 billion yen for the six-month period as against an operating loss of 30.61 billion yen for the same 26-week period of last fiscal.



The Japanese firm generated sales for the 180-day period at 843.46 billion yen, higher than 761.94 billion during the corresponding period last year.



