

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ball Corporation (BLL) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $179 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $241 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Ball Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $313 million or $0.94 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.9% to $3.55 billion from $3.09 billion last year.



Ball Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $313 Mln. vs. $297 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.94 vs. $0.89 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.99 -Revenue (Q3): $3.55 Bln vs. $3.09 Bln last year.



