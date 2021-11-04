Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Portfolio Update
London, November 4
Fidelity Asian Values PLC
LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96
4 November 2021
Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity Asian Values PLC announces that as at 31 October 2021 its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:
Name of Security % of gross assets
POWERGRID INFRASTRUCTURE 0.437
Total 0.437%
Contact for queries:
Name: Anna-Marie Davis
FIL Investments International
Telephone: 01737 834798