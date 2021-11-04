

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cigna Corp. (CI) reported earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.62 billion, or $4.80 per share. This compares with $1.39 billion, or $3.78 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Cigna Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.94 billion or $5.73 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $44.31 billion from $40.80 billion last year.



Cigna Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.94 Bln. vs. $1.62 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $5.73 vs. $4.41 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.41 -Revenue (Q3): $44.31 Bln vs. $40.80 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CIGNA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de