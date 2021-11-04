High polysilicon prices helped South Korean supplier OCI to achieve strong results in the third quarter. Tight supply and demand conditions will likely continue until the first half of 2022, the company said.South Korea's OCI has reported that polysilicon sales grew 90% year on year to KRW 888.7 billion ($750.2 million) in the third quarter of this year, despite rising raw materials prices, delayed shipments, maritime logistics and shipping issues. The quarterly net result was KRW 177.6 billion, up 2,830% year on year and 22% quarter on quarter. The operating result increased 977% from KRW 166.3 ...

