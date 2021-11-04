

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wesco International Inc (WCC) reported earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit came in at $105.24 million, or $2.02 per share. This compares with $66.17 million, or $1.31 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Wesco International Inc reported adjusted earnings of $142.63 million or $2.74 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.3% to $4.73 billion from $4.14 billion last year.



Wesco International Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $142.63 Mln. vs. $83.62 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.74 vs. $1.66 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.55 -Revenue (Q3): $4.73 Bln vs. $4.14 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.20 to $9.40



