Industry Titans Tap Kyndryl to Drive Digital Transformation

Leading global enterprises Dow, Michelin, EY, Pitney Bowes, Bangalore International Airport, BBVA, ABN AMRO, CaixaBank, NASCO and more have selected Kyndryl to lead IT modernization journeys

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global enterprises across industries including financial services, travel, healthcare, logistics, insurance, automotive, professional services and materials sciences have chosen the world's largest IT infrastructure provider, Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), to lead IT transformation initiatives that accelerate modernization in an increasingly digital global economy.

Kyndryl, the new, independent company listing on the New York Stock Exchange today, is focused on delivering the most advanced business solutions for customers across more than 60 countries. Kyndryl is investing in new partnerships with the world's premier technology organizations and cloud hyperscalers. The joint solutions developed from these partnerships, in areas such as AI, 5G, edge computing, hybrid cloud, and security, are enabling customers to tackle their most pressing business objectives in modern ways.

Kyndryl's employees have vast experience and trust from the world's leading businesses in running mission-critical systems. With more than 3,000 patents issued and 800 patents pending, Kyndryl delivers world-class expertise, with 90,000 employees who have an average of 10 years of industry experience.

Kyndryl is working with 75 of the Fortune 100 companies, and its 4,000 global customers already account for 45 percent of all passenger cars made, 61 percent of assets under management at the top 50 banks, and approximately half of all mobile connections.

Industry leaders including Dow, Pitney Bowes, Michelin, EY, Bangalore International Airport, BBVA, ABN AMRO, CaixaBank, Consorcio de Compensación de Seguros, Automated Financial Systems, and NASCO have tapped Kyndryl to help transform their IT environments for today's evolving digital needs:

Dow, one of the world's largest material sciences companies, has worked with Kyndryl for 16 years to support mission-critical IT infrastructure globally. Kyndryl is helping Dow build foundational capabilities for its digital journey, powered by data, analytics, and artificial intelligence integrated into core business processes and connected through a flexible network with advanced security.

"Digital transformation is all about re-architecting the business to fully exploit digital technologies. We are excited to partner with Kyndryl on this journey," said Fareed Mohammed, Chief Architect at Dow.

Pitney Bowes has selected Kyndryl for an ambitious technology transformation aimed at advancing its global business objectives. Pitney Bowes, which moves more than 222 million parcels and facilitates the sending of billions of mail pieces each year, has tapped Kyndryl to implement an agile technology infrastructure that harnesses its hybrid cloud IT investments for greater business outcomes. Kyndryl experts are harnessing artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, and hybrid cloud capabilities to help Pitney Bowes create and implement an agile IT infrastructure environment and governance model designed to unleash the potential of its hybrid cloud environments.

Michelin, the leading tire company, has worked with Kyndryl for 18 years to support mission-critical IT infrastructure globally. Kyndryl is supporting Michelin to improve efficiency by transforming their IT infrastructure through automation.

EY teams and Kyndryl each deliver complementary transformation, risk management and technology services to clients. Kyndryl provides EY with a variety of technology services across 28 countries, in areas including: transition and transformation, hosting, networking, incident management and engineering. As one of the largest professional services organizations globally, the EY purpose is Building a better working world through four service lines - Assurance, Consulting, Strategy and Transactions, and Tax. At EY, deep industry knowledge helps clients to address their most pressing challenges, capitalize on new opportunities, and assess and manage risk to deliver long-term growth.

Bangalore International Airport (BIAL) has turned to Kyndryl to power its IT and operational transformation.

"As one of the fastest-growing airports in the world, BIAL needed a nimble, scalable and cost-competitive technology and operations environment that can increase its agility and operational flexibility to handle future growth in passenger traffic. To achieve this goal, BIAL is leveraging Kyndryl hybrid cloud capabilities, to design and implement a next generation architecture with a robust and dynamic delivery model - one that is highly efficient, with advanced security, and will enable a seamless travel experience for its passengers. The new platform solution, 'airport in a box,' will also enable BIAL to improve employee productivity, better utilize IT assets, reduce costs through streamlined inventory control and improve incident management," said Hari Marar, Managing Director & CEO of Bangalore International Airport Limited.

BBVA, a leading Spanish financial institution and one of the largest in the world, has tapped Kyndryl to manage its technological infrastructure in most of the countries where the bank operates. Kyndryl's services help the bank in its technological strategy aimed at providing the best possible service to its customers. Specifically, Kyndryl provides data center services, operation and management of critical environments and technological security. As a result, most of the business transactions of the different banks pass through environments managed by Kyndryl.

ABN AMRO, one of the Netherlands' leading banks, is engaging Kyndryl to transform and modernize its IT operating model, based on a more responsive and client-centric way of working that enables faster, flatter, more focused, and more flexible operations with more degrees of freedom. This can help ABN AMRO realize its goal of developing and delivering more personal services to its customers in the digital age.

"This agreement is core to achieving our IT operating model goals for the current decade. ABN AMRO will take end-to-end control and responsibility for platform services while maintaining close support from essential, embedded capabilities provided by Kyndryl. More parties in the complex ecosystem will have controlled access to production environments enabling true multi-party Agile and DevOps. We will integrate the teams into a single service delivery model in order to ensure speed, flexibility and consistency for our consumer community," said Jan van Groningen, ABN AMRO Chief Technology Officer.

CaixaBank, Spain's largest retail bank and the country's leading digital financial services provider, selected Kyndryl as a multi-cloud integrator for the next 5 years. This work builds on a decade-long joint venture with ITNow.

Consorcio de Compensación de Seguros, the Spanish public insurance compensation consortium, tapped into Kyndryl to transform the organization's IT infrastructure in order to deliver new and innovative services to citizens. Kyndryl will supply, host and maintain the consortium's technological infrastructure.

Automated Financial Systems, Inc. (AFS), a global leader in commercial lending to top-tier financial institutions, is working with Kyndryl to containerize its commercial lending software to allow customers to run it anywhere.

NASCO - a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions - is working with Kyndryl to migrate NASCO's critical infrastructure to a new, shared mainframe environment, driving improved efficiency, flexibility and scale for NASCO's operations. The company tapped Kyndryl to help manage the seamless migration of its mission critical infrastructure to a new zCloud mainframe. By moving to a shared mainframe environment, NASCO can now drive new operating efficiencies that have resulted in improved scale and flexibility to support business growth and faster innovation.

"This migration was challenging because most migrations are performed in phases, but because of NASCO's intricate environment and the number of plan applications, this migration had to be done in one big bang," said Leo Ladaga, Director of Technical Operation, NASCO. "The success of the project was made evident when a user asked when the migration would be taking place and our team was able to report that it had already happened."