

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices rose over 1 percent on Thursday amid expectations that OPEC and its allies will stick with a plan to raise oil output modestly and gradually, despite calls from the United States and large importers for additional supply to cool rising prices.



Brent crude futures for January delivery rose 1.3 percent to $83.09 in European trade, while WTI futures for December settlement were up 1.2 percent at $81.81.



Both Brent and WTI futures posted their biggest daily percentage declines since early August on Wednesday but remained above the $80 mark.



Prices were down earlier in Asian trade on concerns over increased global supply after an inventory report showed a larger-than-expected stockpiles buildup and Iran agreed to resume talks on November 29 with world powers on reviving a nuclear deal after a five-month gap.



While the revival of the nuclear deal could lead to the removal of U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil and increase global supplies, U.S. officials are highly skeptical that renewed talks over the Iran nuclear deal will yield the desired results.



The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, or OPEC+, meets later today and the cartel is widely expected to stick to its plan of gradual, monthly production increases of 400,000 barrels per day.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

