

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP) reported earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit came in at $195 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $69 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, CenterPoint Energy Inc reported adjusted earnings of $202 million or $0.33 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



CenterPoint Energy Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $202 Mln. vs. $200 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.33 vs. $0.34 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.28



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.26 - $1.28



