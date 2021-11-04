Grey Wolf Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on First-in-Class ERAP1 Inhibitors at the 36th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC)

Proprietary Neoantigen Generation Technology Platform Represents Potential New Pillar in Oncology Therapeutics

Data Support Completion of Preclinical Development and Planned Entry into Clinic for Lead Candidate in 2H 2022

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grey Wolf Therapeutics, a biotechnology company spearheading a new therapeutic approach to immuno-oncology driven by targeted neoantigen generation, today announced that preclinical in vivo data on the company's first-in-class inhibitors of ERAP1 will be presented at the 36th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC). Presented findings will highlight the ability of the company's novel ERAP1 inhibitors to significantly increase the diversity of T cell receptors in the tumor, drive synergistic upregulation of translationally relevant immune markers that have been shown to correlate with patient response to checkpoint inhibition, and trigger significantly greater T cell infiltration into tumors in preclinical models. Additionally, the presentation will showcase significant tumor growth inhibition in syngeneic mouse tumor models following combination of ERAP1 inhibition with an anti-PD-1 antibody. The SITC conference is being held November 10-14, 2021 in Washington, D.C., as well as virtually.

Grey Wolf Therapeutics' first-of-its-kind immuno-oncology approach is centered on dramatically increasing the visibility of tumors to allow for their identification and destruction by the body's immune system. This is achieved through targeted inhibition of the endoplasmic reticulum aminopeptidases (ERAP1 and ERAP2), causing the generation and presentation of novel and potent neoantigens to the surface of tumor cells. The appearance of these neoantigens uncloaks the tumor cells, illuminating them for the immune system and setting in motion powerful, differentiated T cell responses against the tumor. Importantly, this unique approach is orthogonal to a broad range of other cancer therapy modalities, including, but not limited to, immunotherapy. The company is developing a portfolio of ERAP inhibitors that it believes represents the first ever application of direct neoantigen generation to the treatment of cancer. GRWD5769, the company's lead ERAP1 inhibitor development candidate, is expected to enter the clinic in the second half of 2022.

Details of the company's presentation at the 2021 SITC conference are as follows:

Poster Presentation #553:

Title: First-in-Class Inhibitors of ERAP1 Alter the Immunopeptidome of Cancer, Driving a Differentiated T Cell Response Leading to Tumor Growth Inhibition

Title: First-in-Class Inhibitors of ERAP1 Alter the Immunopeptidome of Cancer, Driving a Differentiated T Cell Response Leading to Tumor Growth Inhibition

, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Grey Wolf Therapeutics Date/Time: Friday, November 12, 2021 , 7:00 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. Eastern

, - Eastern Location: Poster Hall - Hall E

About Grey Wolf Therapeutics

Grey Wolf Therapeutics is a UK-based drug discovery biotechnology company spearheading a new therapeutic approach to immuno-oncology driven by targeted neoantigen generation. The company's first-of-its-kind immuno-oncology approach is centered on dramatically increasing the visibility of tumors to allow for their identification and destruction by the body's immune system. Based on this approach, the company is developing a portfolio of first-in-class small molecules that inhibit the endoplasmic reticulum aminopeptidases (ERAP1 and ERAP2), which play a key role in the antigen presentation pathway. The company's lead development candidate, GRWD5769 is an ERAP1 inhibitor that is expected to enter the clinic in the second half of 2022. A second program, focused on ERAP2 inhibition, is advancing through early discovery work and toward preclinical development.

