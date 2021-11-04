

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $145.6 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $242.5 million, or $1.16 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $381.2 million or $1.81 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.5% to $1.92 billion from $1.93 billion last year.



Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $381.2 Mln. vs. $376.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.81 vs. $1.81 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.76 -Revenue (Q3): $1.92 Bln vs. $1.93 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.32 - $7.47



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

