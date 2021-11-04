

YORK (PENNSYLVANIA) (dpa-AFX) - While announcing higher third-quarter results, dental equipment and supplies manufacturer Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) said Thursday that it is raising fiscal year 2021 earnings outlook and tightening revenue outlook to the top of the previous range.



For the year, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share of $2.87 to $2.92. The company previously expected adjusted earnings per share at the upper end of the $2.75 to $2.90 range.



Further, revenues are now expected to be in the $4.25 billion to $4.3 billion range, up approximately 27 percent to 30% on a reported basis and 22 percent to 25% on an organic basis.



Previously, revenue was expected between $4.1 billion and $4.3 million.



On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $2.88 per share on revenues of $4.29 billion for the full year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DENTSPLY SIRONA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de