

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices recovered some ground on Thursday, after hitting a three-week low in the previous session following the Fed decision on tapering bond buying.



Spot gold rose half a percent to $1,778.10 per ounce, after having touched it's lowest since Oct. 13 on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures were up 0.9 percent at $1,778.95.



Markets appear relieved by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's assurances that the key federal funds rate target won't be lifted from its current rock-bottom 0-0.25 percent range any time soon.



In a widely expected move, the Federal Reserve announced reduction of asset purchases, but signaled it would stay patient before raising interest rates.



The Fed restated its belief that inflation would be 'transitory' and it would await more signs of job growth before deciding to start hiking rates.



Gold tends to benefit from lower interest rates as they reduce the opportunity cost of holding bullion.



Investors await a key Bank of England policy decision later in the day for further direction.



The Monetary Policy Committee is widely expected to hold the key rate at a record low of 0.10 percent and the quantitative easing program at GBP 875 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

