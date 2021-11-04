

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Blucora Inc. (BCOR):



-Earnings: -$27.8 million in Q3 vs. -$26.2 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.57 in Q3 vs. -$0.55 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Blucora Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$12.8 million or -$0.26 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.37 per share -Revenue: $174.2 million in Q3 vs. $175.4 M in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.65 - $1.73 Full year revenue guidance: $870.5 - $876.5 Mln



