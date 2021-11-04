

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full year 2021.



For fiscal 2021, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $5.15 to $5.30, up from the prior forecast range of $5.00 to $5.30 per share and reaffirmed its long-term adjusted earnings growth rate of 5 to 7 percent through 2025.



On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.21 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the third quarter, the company reported net income available to common stockholders for the quarter of $1.37 billion or $1.79 per share, up from $1.27 billion or $1.74 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $1.88 per share, compared to $1.87 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Total operating revenues for the quarter increased to $6.95 billion from $6.72 billion in the same quarter last year.



The Street was looking for earnings of $1.79 per share on revenues of $7.31 billion for the quarter.



