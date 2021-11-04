Boko Inyundo joins pioneering tech start-up set to transform how enterprises select and manage legal services

Hence Technologies Ltd. has today announced the appointment of Boko Inyundo as Director, Strategic Relations. In this new role, Boko will fuel Hence's growth as the premier software platform for selecting and managing external lawyers and law firm relationships in the US$800bn global annual market for legal services.

Hence is a London- and Kigali-based technology company offering innovative enterprise software that empowers senior executives and their teams through AI- and data-powered precise matching of in-house counsel needs with external counsel options. From there, General Counsels and their management teams can drive departmental improvements by leveraging analytics about where the firm is and isn't making optimal selections.

In his new role, Boko will lead the company's sales and external relations activities, interfacing with prospects, clients and investors as well as exploring future strategic alliances and partnerships. He brings more than 25 years of experience to the Hence team, including senior marketing and advisory roles at Ogilvy, Saatchi Saatchi, Deloitte, Linklaters, Lewis Silkin and, most recently, DLA Piper. For the past six years, he led DLA Piper's sales and marketing engagement with the Telecommunications and Technology (including FinTech) industries. He also led the scenario planning and forecasting that guided DLA Piper's cross sector, group and international response to the impact of COVID-19, improving how the firm, in an integrated manner, supported its clients worldwide to sustainably navigate this unprecedented inflexion point. Boko also sits on the Council of the Royal African Society among other Africa-related and global appointments.

Boko joins Hence at an exciting juncture for the business, having closed a major funding round earlier this year led by angel investors on three continents who are exited founders, multinational CEOs, and professional investors at leading firms. In addition, Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) recently announced that Hence would become one of the first start-ups in the world to leverage its Foundry platform, enabling Hence to offer best-in-class enterprise-grade security and data management.

About Hence

Hence is innovative enterprise software that for the first time empowers companies to take control of their legal relationships by providing them with the data and analysis they need to evaluate and make the right decisions for their organizations.

