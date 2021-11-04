

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Dun & Bradstreet (DNB):



-Earnings: $16.6 million in Q3 vs. -$16.3 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.04 in Q3 vs. -$0.04 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Dun & Bradstreet reported adjusted earnings of $123.4 million or $0.29 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.26 per share -Revenue: $541.9 million in Q3 vs. $444.4 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.06 to $1.09 Full year revenue guidance: $2,145 - $2,175 Mln



