GlobalInvestmentDaily.com: The $11 Trillion Healthcare Industry Is About To Change Forever

The $11-trillion healthcare industry is going fully digital, disrupting industry giants & government monopolies, and finally giving the power back to the people. That means no more googling of symptoms for a panic-driven self-diagnosis… where a spot on the skin can turn into a rare fatal disease, or an upset stomach into Stage IV cancer.

The digital revolution in healthcare is about far more than simply scheduling an appointment with a clinic through an app …It's about empowering the individual to take control of their health. It won't be Google that leads this revolution. And it most certainly won't be Cortana or Alexa.

CARA, the new AI-powered application developed to empower people to manage their own health care and diagnose health problems with expertise and proper follow-up, may be the answer to it all. And the company behind it is Canada-based Treatment.com International (TRUE; TREIF).

Artificial Intelligence Is Transforming Healthcare





For the past 6 years, a team of over 40 global world-class medical experts at Treatment.com International have been working to build some of the most sophisticated AI on the planet. It must be if it's going to manage healthcare.

The CARA app serves as a health assessment and monitoring tool, with seamless integration of medical records and tests. It's not gambling with google to diagnose your symptoms … it's using your own medical history and a proper assessment of current symptoms.

CARA's AI can optimize symptom assessment and diagnosis functions for patients and caregivers alike. The CARA app also offers a comprehensive health and wellness tracking and analytics platform that integrates seamlessly with wearables and should allow Treatment.com to capitalize on the multi-trillion-dollar wellness industry. The AI gets smarter as time goes on and has been meticulously designed to scale.

CARA doesn't just assess your symptoms, give you personalized results based on your actual medical history, track your symptoms, and give you intelligent follow-up…It helps you understand what you really need to do next, and it monitors everything along the way.

Telemedicine Is The New Standard In Healthcare

The telemedicine market was worth about $42 billion in 2018. By 2026, it is set to hit nearly $400 billion. Americans are fed up with healthcare, and they're fed up with spending more than any other country. On average, the US spends $10,000 a year per capita on health care.

That's why we saw wellness apps downloaded 1.2 billion times in 2020 alone. The pandemic furthered the adoption of telemedicine exponentially, and now it's not only here to stay-it's here to disrupt, thoroughly. But "telehealth" is only one piece of the puzzle.

According to Allied Market Research, medical apps are projected to become far bigger. That's bigger than the $400 billion value telemedicine is headed for. That's where Treatment.com International Inc. (TRUE; TREIF) is laser focused.



TRUE brings it all together … from health assessments powered by AI to wellness products, TRUE has all the tools patients are looking for. TRUE also has all the tools insurance companies are looking for in a partner. Not only insurance companies, but also large corporations and potentially governments increasingly looking to offer health incentives to constituents.

The Real Value Goes Way Beyond This

Not only does TRUE, with help from the Global Library of Medicine, driving CARA, plan on positioning itself to attract a huge North American market of healthcare users, including Americans who are fed up with the system on multiple levels …

It's also positioning itself to become an invaluable resource for a health insurance market that will be worth $4 trillion by 2027. Insurance companies want the predictability and scalability of something like TRUE's AI.

Everyone is starting to understand the powers of AI, but we really haven't seen anything yet. AI will likely revolutionize many industries, but many don't understand how disruptive it can be in healthcare. We haven't really seen anything yet.

Ultimately, what could catapult this into a multi-billion-dollar company is the underlying AI intellectual property, or IP. The AI is massive and it's completely proprietary and 100% the property of Treatment.com. And AI on this scale could revolutionize every single industry … and healthcare is the ripest for revolution. We haven't seen anything yet. This is just the beginning of the disruption of an $11-trillion industry, and the first to tie it all together in the most sophisticated offering stands to benefit most. That looks like Treatment.com International Inc. (TRUE; TREIF), and by the end of this year, the opportunity will be much clearer.

Big pharma is still making moves in the healthcare industry:

Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to research and development of innovative medicines, some of which are already used by millions of people. The company's four primary businesses include: Pharmaceutical Products (R&D, manufacturing and sales), Consumer Healthcare (R&D, manufacturing and sales) Animal Health (R&D and sales) and Alliances/Licensing (licensing agreements for out-licensed products).



Pfizer took the spotlight during the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the leaders in the global vaccine race. The company's innovative approach to medicine allowed it to achieve what was thought to be impossible just years ago. The vaccine rollout was one of the fastest and most widespread in history.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) is a global pharmaceutical company that was founded in Jerusalem, Israel by Dr. Eliezer Dovid Romm and his son, Mr. Jacob Romm, an American Jew and graduate of the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School in Philadelphia. They wanted to create a business that would serve others with their innovative medications.



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, largely due to its series of aggressive expansion and acquisitions has played a major role in helping patients get the treatment they need. In fact, its focus on generic, non-brand-name, medications have made treatment of depression more affordable than ever.



Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is another company that has received significant attention due to its COVID-19 vaccine, has also received widespread praise in the medical community. As one of the first approved vaccines, and the first one-dose vaccine, Johnson and Johnson was a dominant force in the healthcare realm over the past year and a half. But that's only one aspect of the company's massive business.



Johnson & Johnson is a pharmaceutical and medical device company that has been in business for more than 150 years. The company started out as a small family-owned business and now employs over 100,000 people around the world.

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) is a global pharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company has operations in more than 100 countries worldwide and markets its products to patients under brand names such as Botox, Restasis, Juvederm and other well-known brands.

Allergan plc's success can be attributed to their team of scientists who are dedicated to making groundbreaking discoveries. They also maintain an open-door policy for all physicians so they can learn about their newest innovations firsthand. Another major key to the company's success is its incredible patent moat.

Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) is a pharmaceutical company that has been in the industry for over 150 years and have made significant discoveries in vaccines, medicines, and animal health. They are most well-known for inventing the polio vaccine. Merck & Co., headquartered in Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, employs more than 22,000 people worldwide with about 8500 of those being based in the United States.

Merck & Co is a global leader in healthcare innovation with a mission to create innovative ways to improve lives. The company has been researching, developing, manufacturing and distributing prescription drugs for over the past century. Merck & Co.'s research efforts are focused on areas such as cancer, HIV/AIDS and Alzheimer's disease.



By. Lori Stevenson

