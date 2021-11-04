Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock: "Bombenmeldung"! 2.934% Wachstum! Neubewertung voraus!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.11.2021 | 13:04
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tetracore, Inc. Introduces First USDA-Licensed Real-Time PCR Test for the Detection of African Swine Fever Virus in Swine Whole Blood and Spleen Samples

The Tetracore Real-Time PCR Test was validated for use on epithelial and serum samples.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tetracore, Inc. (Tetracore) announced today the licensing of their VetAlert African Swine Fever Virus (ASFV) DNA Diagnostic Test Kit by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Center for Veterinary Biologics (CVB). It is the first USDA licensed diagnostic product for ASFV and is manufactured in the United States, critical for a rapid response in the event of an ASF outbreak. Additionally, this diagnostic Kit provides animal health first responders with a critical tool to mitigate the potentially catastrophic economic and animal welfare impacts of an ASFV outbreak.

Providing Advanced Molecular and Immunological Detection

The VetAlert ASFV DNA high-performance test Kit was developed by Tetracore scientists and will be commercialized and sold by Tetracore.

"It is well-known that viruses mutate and evolve, and for this reason, established PCR test designs should be periodically re-evaluated to ensure that the test designs remain fit for purpose", says Dr. Callahan, Business Development Manager and USDA CVB liaison for Tetracore. With this in mind, Tetracore evaluated contemporary ASFV viral sequences as well as sequences to the 24 known ASFV genotypes to design a new primer-probe set that was blended with our original test to create an updated ASFV rPCR, the VetAlert ASFV DNA Test Kit.

The updated test design was validated in studies with multiple study partners including: (1) Centro de Investigación en Sanidad Animal, Instituto Nacional De Investigaciones Agrarias (CISA-INIA, Spain); (2) The National Veterinary Institute (SVA, Sweden); (3) Sciensano (Belgium); and other International and US laboratories, where the test demonstrated equivalent performance compared to the reference test methods used by the study partners.

About Tetracore, Inc.

Tetracore is a biotechnology company specializing in the development and manufacture of diagnostic devices and assays for the detection of infectious diseases. Located in the Biotechnology Corridor in Rockville, Maryland. Tetracore was founded in 1998 by former United Nations Special Commission biological weapons inspectors and scientists of the Naval Medical Research Institute in Bethesda, Maryland. For more information, visit www.tetracore.com or contact us at jkelly@tetracore.com.

Tetracore is a Registered Trademark and VetAlert is a Trademark of Tetracore, Inc.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/371337/Tetracore_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1678328/Vet_Alert_DNA_Logo_ID_96109cd3f66b_Logo.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.