

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of England's monetary policy announcement is due at 8:00 am ET Thursday. The Monetary Policy Committee is widely expected to hold the key rate at a record low of 0.10 percent and the quantitative easing programme at GBP 875 billion.



Ahead of the decision, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it dropped against the yen, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The pound was worth 155.27 against the yen, 1.2462 against the franc, 1.3642 against the greenback and 0.8467 against the euro at 7:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

