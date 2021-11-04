

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPL Corporation (PPL) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $207 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $281 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% to $1.51 billion from $1.40 billion last year.



PPL Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $207 Mln. vs. $281 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.27 vs. $0.37 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.51 Bln vs. $1.40 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PPL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de