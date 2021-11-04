

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) on Thursday reported higher earnings in the third quarter, that beat the consensus estimate. The company also provided full-year earnings outlook, better than the Street view.



Net income was $552 million or $1.16 per share in the third quarter, higher than $479 million or $1 per share in the same quarter a year ago.



Excluding one-time items, earnings were $597 million or $1.25 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $1.1 per share.



Revenue for the quarter rose to $1.99 billion from $1.786 billion last year. The consensus estimate was for $1.93 billion.



Looking forward to the full-year, adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $4.62 - $4.67 and revenue between $7.7 billion and $7.75 billion.



Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $4.55 per share on revenue of $7.7 billion for the period.



